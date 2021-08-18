It seems the legal ramifications of the Greater Latrobe wrestling team hazing incidents aren’t through yet, as a second lawsuit has been filed stemming from the incidents. A student and his parents filed suit against the district, the two former wrestling coaches and two students, alleging the boy was assaulted during practice.
The hazing incidents came to light in January 2020 when the alleged hazing was reported to school administration launching a criminal investigation into the matter. The coaches — head coach Cary Lydic and his assistant David F. Galando — were fired and criminally charged. Just last week, a Westmoreland County judge found Lydic not guilty of endangering students and failing to report potential child abuse following a nonjury trial. Galando entered the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program in October and was ordered to serve two years probation. He was not required to plead guilty.
Lydic’s attorney, Casey White, maintained after his trial that the claims against his client were without merit.
Four of the students involved, all 15-year-olds, were prosecuted in juvenile court, which is private.
According to the lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court, the student — only identified by his initials — said he joined the junior varsity wrestling team as a freshman. He reported seeing several acts of hazing by older members of the team shortly before the 2019-20 season began. The lawsuit claims that the boy was first attacked with a stick in December 2019, when he was struck in the back of the leg.
Then, according to the complaint, on Jan. 8, 2020, the student arrived for practice and was sitting on the floor putting his shoes on when three teammates tackled him and held him down. The students used rope to bind his hands and feet and used the stick to strike him several times on the back of the legs and then rammed it into his buttocks five times through his shorts, according to the complaint.
The attack ended when the boy was able to free himself from the rope and pushed the other boys off of him. At this point, Galando appeared, according to the lawsuit. None of the boys admitted to what was happening and the boy who was attacked was so traumatized he “was unable to verbalize what just occurred,” according to the complaint.
Once police began investigating the allegations of hazing in January 2020, video surveillance showed the assault and state police claimed Lydic and Galando could be seen in videos and neither man reported the situation to school officials or even to ChildLine, the state’s hotline to report suspected child abuse.
The lawsuit claims both coaches are guilty of being “manifestly negligent in their supervision of minor students entrusted to their care by their unknowing parents” and for failing to report these assaults.
“They created a climate of fear and intimidation, and a team culture of betrayal from coaches who should be their mentors and protects, and older students who should be their leaders and role models,” the lawsuit said.
Although the lawsuit blames the coaches for the neglect, it also alleges the district is also negligent for not having an anti-hazing policy in place, or failing to enforce it. The lawsuit claims that the coaches were aware of the hazing, and both the existence and location of the wooden stick.
It even suggests that Lydic told one of the offending students to be careful of the cameras located near the practice gym, the complaint said.
The school district is also at fault, according to the lawsuit, for creating a “state-related danger” for leaving 15 ninth-grade student wrestlers unsupervised for 45 minutes on every practice day. Additional claims for assault and battery are also alleged against Lydic, Galando and the two students who allegedly assaulted the boy, as well as another for intentional infliction of emotional distress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.