A former Indiana County man on death row for the killing of his mother, sister and aunt in Loyalhanna Township is seeking another expert to review ballistics as part of another appeal of his 2013 first-degree murder conviction.
Attorneys for Kevin Murphy made the request and Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio agreed to the request, but stated that no more than $3,850 in taxpayer money could be used for the evidence review.
Murphy, 60, was convicted by a jury of three counts of first-degree murder in 2013 and sentenced to death. Prosecutors claimed Murphy used a .22 caliber revolver to shoot and kill his 69-year-old mother Doris Murphy, 43-year-old sister Kris Murphy and 81-year-old aunt Edith Tietge at the family’s automotive glass repair shop in Loyalhanna.
Prosecutors alleged during the trial that Murphy killed the women because they disapproved of his romantic relationship with a married woman and objected to him living with her in the family home near Saltsburg, Indiana County.
Murphy maintained his innocence during the trial.
His first appeal of the conviction was rejected by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2016. Since, he has claimed he received an inadequate defense. Defense attorneys Brian Aston and Ken Noga were appointed to represent Murphy in 2017. Although they haven’t filed a new appeal, they said they need an expert to review ballistic evidence before specific claims can be raised.
As part of the trial, bullet casings and fragments recovered at the scene were presented by the prosecution, which said they came from Murphy’s weapon. A prosecution ballistics expert couldn’t link two bullet fragments from one of the victims to Murphy’s gun. DNA evidence from an unidentified individual was also found at the scene, according to Murphy’s defense attorneys.
In 2019, defense lawyers were authorized to spend up to $2,500 to hire a ballistics expert for the appeal. However, that expert has since been unwilling to work for the defense in the case, which is what necessitated a new hire, according to Murphy’s defense attorneys.
