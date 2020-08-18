The Westmoreland County Elections Bureau has a new director months ahead of November’s presidential general election.
JoAnn Sebastiani, 62, of Hempfield Township, who had served as deputy director of the county’s tax department, was hired Monday to fill the role, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Beth Lechman, who had been the elections bureau’s director since 2016, resigned from the post earlier this month.
Lechman, 46, of Unity Township, was hired by the county in 1997 as a technology professional and moved to the elections bureau in 2006 as deputy director, serving in that role until taking over as director in 2016.
As director, Lechman helped oversee the county’s transition to new voting machines to meet mandates from Gov. Tom Wolf requiring all counties to have voting equipment in place prior to the 2020 presidential election that is capable of creating a verifiable paper record of ballots.
The Westmoreland County Commissioners in October approved purchasing the new voting machines for $7.1 million.
The new machines, used for the first time in June’s primary election, replaced touch-screen voting systems that had been used in the county since 2005 that do not meet requirements of the mandate.
The county commissioners also on Monday formally named Scott Sistek as the elections bureau’s deputy director. Sistek had been named interim director following Lechman’s resignation while county officials sought candidates to fill Lechman’s post.
The commissioners praised Sebastiani’s work to upgrade technology and streamline procedures in the county tax department during her time there.
“She’s done a tremendous job in the tax office. She has the ability to learn, and when she came to the tax office she didn’t have the experience there either,” Commissioner Sean Kertes told the Tribune-Review. “I have total faith in JoAnn, and I believe she will be a great asset to the office.”
