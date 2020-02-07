The Fort Ligonier Board of Trustees has named Henry C. Scully as Fort Ligonier’s new executive director. Scully, a former board trustee, has a long history of service to the historic site and museum including serving as the inaugural co-chair of the Fort’s major benefit of the year, formerly The Musket Ball, now known as The Cannon Ball.
“A comprehensive search was conducted by the former head of the Smithsonian’s Museum of American History, Dr. Brent Glass, and his Washington D.C.-based executive search firm,” said Richard K. Danforth, Fort Ligonier’s Board of Trustees president. “Henry has done an excellent job as our interim executive director since the summer of 2019 and the board unanimously and enthusiastically selected him for the position. His expertise in nonprofit management and corporate finance has been extremely beneficial for the Fort’s operations.”
Scully, a Pittsburgh and Ligonier native who resides in Ligonier Township, recently served five years as the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial executive director. Scully replaces former executive director, Annie Urban.
“I am incredibly honored and humbled that the Board of Trustees have entrusted me with the leadership of this incredibly important historic site and museum,” said Scully. “I have always loved Fort Ligonier and the staff’s unwavering commitment to preservation, education and the development of new and enriching special events for the community and visitors alike. We are excited about the new programs planned for 2020 from the Speaker Series and Winter Quarters Workshop Series to this summer’s expanded artillery firings. There will be many new and wonderful opportunities to experience this historic landmark in the new year.”
Scully will also serve as the executive director of Fort Ligonier’s sister site, Braddock’s Battlefield History Center located in North Braddock. The museum, located on the site of the first clash of the Battle of the Monongahela, interprets the international story of General Edward Braddock’s defeat on July 9, 1755.
About Fort Ligonier
Fort Ligonier’s award-winning museum is open winter weekends (Friday-Sunday) through the end of March. The museum’s vibrant galleries and acclaimed French and Indian War collection bring to life the powerful stories of Colonial America before the American Revolution and the role Fort Ligonier played in changing world history. From an exceptional art collection to amazing archaeological finds, visitors will be intrigued with one-of-a-kind exhibits. From rare artifacts including the Washington-Lafayette pistols, to a rare British officer’s coat, one of a few left in the world, along with a hands-on interactive area for children, guests will be inspired with a memorable experience. The historic site including an authentically reconstructed British fort, 18th-century artillery collection, and replicas of buildings where George Washington, General John Forbes and Colonel Henry Bouquet mapped out their military strategies reopens April 1, 2020. For upcoming events, go to fortligonier.org.
