Scrap tires are an open invitation for unwelcome visitors — mosquitos — to take up residence in your backyard.
But you can clear out those tires before they become homes for these annoying, biting insects that can carry West Nile virus and other diseases: Just bring them to the special recycling event scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9, at Westmoreland Cleanways Recycling Center, 355 Pleasant Unity Mutual Road, Greensburg.
The event is being hosted by Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling and the Westmoreland Conservation District’s West Nile virus program.
All types of tires are accepted and eligible for a special $1-off recycling discount. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.
Tire recycling costs are based on the type of tire (passenger, light truck, tractor trailer, agricultural/farm tractor, highway/construction/heavy equipment). For more information, go to the Bulletin Board listing at www.westmorelandcleanways.org.
Business and member discounts do not apply during the April 9 special tire recycling event.
Groups collecting illegally dumped tires can receive free recycling if they notify Westmoreland Cleanways of their intent to participate before April 5.
Last year, 800 tires were collected during this event, which was a great success and a lot of work for limited staff.
If you are 18 or older, able to lift 25-50 pounds, and can volunteer a few hours on April 9, the organizers would appreciate your assistance. Register first by contacting Chelsea at chelseag@wcdpa.com by April 6, and you will be provided with more details on where to arrive and what to wear.
