The annual tire recycling event at Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling is located at 355 Pleasant Unity Mutual Road, Unity Township.
Stacks of old tires collect pockets of water that become breeding grounds for mosquitos, which can carry West Nile virus and other diseases. Taking the tires to a recycling center removes the risk to human health and benefits the environment as the tires are recycled into new products.
Tires will be accepted for $1 off the regular fee (passenger/light truck tires off rim will be only $3 instead of $4; tractor trailer truck tires off rim will be $14 instead of $15; agricultural tires will be $79). Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.
Business and member discounts do not apply during the May 13 tire recycling event. Groups and individuals planning to bring large quantities of tires should contact Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling by May 8.
Last year, residents from 19 municipalities collected and recycled 757 tires.
For general recycling questions, contact Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling at 724-879-4020.
Unloading and handling hundreds of tires is a big job. Event organizers are looking for volunteers to help make this day run smoothly.
If you are 18 years or older, able to lift 25 to 50 pounds, and can volunteer a few hours May 13, contact Hank Bradish at hank@wcdpa.com or 724-837-5271, ext. 109, to receive your registration information. The deadline for volunteer registration is May 8.
Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling sponsors and promotes programs that address the proper disposal of solid waste through recycling, special collections, and the cleanup of illegal dumpsites and littered areas.
Westmoreland Conservation District has been helping people use natural resources wisely for 74 years. It monitors for West Nile virus in the county and helps educate community members about reducing their risks of exposure to this insect-borne illness.
