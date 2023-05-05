The annual tire recycling event at Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling is located at 355 Pleasant Unity Mutual Road, Unity Township.

Stacks of old tires collect pockets of water that become breeding grounds for mosquitos, which can carry West Nile virus and other diseases. Taking the tires to a recycling center removes the risk to human health and benefits the environment as the tires are recycled into new products.

