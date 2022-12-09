Making spirits bright in Ligonier, town citizens and business will once again line their sidewalks with luminaria – those nostalgic candle-in-sand paper lanterns.
Illuminate Ligonier takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 17.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Making spirits bright in Ligonier, town citizens and business will once again line their sidewalks with luminaria – those nostalgic candle-in-sand paper lanterns.
Illuminate Ligonier takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 17.
In the 16th century, Spanish Christians noted the story of Mary and Joseph’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem by lining their roads with small bonfires. Spanish missionaries brought the tradition – that took place on the last night of the Las Posadas religious festival – to Native Mexicans and Americans in the 19th century to light the path to church on Christmas Eve.
“We talked to a number of people who were reminiscing about when they were kids and entire neighborhoods would get together and do this,” said Mike Sparks, committee chair for Ligonier’s BSA Troops 372/1372. “It feels like the town wants this to be something that keeps growing.”
And helping to promote town-wide participation, local Scouts are taking orders for luminarias for those who don’t have their own supplies. The goal, Sparks said, is to help the event continue to thrive.
“On Dec. 10, the Scouts are going to be omnipresent at Ligonier Giant Eagle (from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.), selling luminaria,” Sparks said. “We plan on canvasing the town with door hangers to remind people that if you have your own luminaria, by all means, use your own.”
Luminaria can also be purchased online at ligonierscouts.com for home delivery the morning of Dec. 17.
Sparks added that the troop will also have pre-made kits available to sell to businesses.
This year, the troop will promote the event through its Instagram (@ligonierscouts) and Facebook accounts that are managed by an adult leader.
Proceeds from the Scouts’ luminaria sales – along with the Christmas tree sale – will go toward the cost of activities such as rafting, climbing and a weeklong summer trip to Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia, one of four national Boy Scouts of America camps. Cost for the summit camp is $500.
“With the sales come new opportunities for Scouts to experience things that schools ordinarily wouldn’t teach and will prove beneficial to them as they continue to grow and develop,” said Oliver Sparks, senior patrol leader for the group.
So far, 25 of the troop’s 40 members plan on attending the camp with more expected to sign up, Mike Sparks said.
The troop is also working with the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce to promote Illuminate Ligonier.
“We are happy to partner with the Scouts and hopefully make this a Christmas tradition,” said Chamber Executive Director Amy Beitel.
The troop is also hosting the annual Christmas Tree Sale located just off U.S. Route 30 by Fat Daddy’s Place. The lot is staffed by Scouts Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.