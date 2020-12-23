An 18-year-old Scottdale man was killed Tuesday after being struck by a tractor trailer while he was outside his vehicle parked along Route 119 in East Huntington Township, according to state police at Greensburg.
A 2013 Freightliner driven by Logan J. Denny, 31, of High Point, North Carolina, was traveling in the right lane of Route 119 just south of Route 819 when it struck a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 that was disabled along the right shoulder of the road and killed Brandon C. Peterson around 3:48 p.m.
According to a police report, Peterson was outside of his vehicle for “an unknown reason.”
Peterson was pronounced dead on scene.
