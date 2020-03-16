While schools statewide are closed to students for at least the next two weeks in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, many school districts will still be distributing no-cost meals to students while schools are closed.
Locally, Greater Latrobe, Derry Area And Mount Pleasant Area have indicated meal pickup options will be made available beginning Tuesday.
In Greater Latrobe School District, grab-and-go items for breakfast and lunch can be picked up starting Tuesday at Latrobe Elementary School (20 Cedar St., Latrobe) in the bus lane along Ligonier Street from 11 a.m. to noon.
In Mount Pleasant Area, online order forms for breakfast and lunch can be found on the district’s website, www.mpasd.net. Meals for any student or person under 18 can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the junior-senior high school (265 State St., Mt. Pleasant Township) or Donegal Elementary School (138 School House Lane).
According to its district website, Derry Area School District has applied and been approved to provide bagged lunches to district students during the closure of school. Details, including times and distribution sites are to be distributed today, March 16, through the district website and notification systems.
Ligonier Valley School District did not have information regarding meal distribution available on its website as of this morning.
“The spread of COVID-19 has required everyone to work within rapidly changing circumstances,” Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said. “I am incredibly proud of the education leaders who have been navigating this extraordinary situation for weeks. The department will continue to work with intermediate units and other stakeholders to support schools, educators and students.”
