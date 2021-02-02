A winter storm blanketed the region with several inches of snow overnight as Pennsylvania’s most famous weather prognosticator prepared to make his annual prediction about the end of the season from outside his den near Punxsutawney.
Greater Latrobe and Derry Area school districts were operating under a two-hour delay Tuesday because of the winter weather, while Ligonier Valley School District was shifting to full-remote learning for the day.
The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a winter storm warning that was set to expire at 6 a.m. Tuesday for the eastern part of Westmoreland County, predicting accumulations of up to 5 inches of snow. The NWS extended that warning to 10 a.m., with additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. The remainder of Westmoreland County was under a winter weather advisory overnight, which the NWS canceled around 3 a.m. after predicting up to 3 inches of snowfall, with larger accumulations in higher elevations.
The NWS in Pittsburgh issued an update early Tuesday, predicting new snow accumulations of less than an inch outside the ridges Tuesday, noting temperatures were expected to struggle to leave the 20s with wind chills in the teens.
Temperatures in the Latrobe area were projected to top out around 29 degrees Tuesday, dropping to a low of 23 overnight.
The region avoided the winter storm’s highest snowfall totals.
Parts of northern New England were waiting their turn to be pummeled by a heavy winter storm Tuesday, while residents of the New York City region were digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites.
The National Weather Service said a foot or more could be on the ground in New England by the time the snow finally tapers off in the northernmost states by Wednesday evening.
More than 13 inches of snow dropped on Manhattan’s Central Park, and as much as 16 inches was reported in northern New Jersey.
The New York City area had scattered power outages by early evening, affecting about 3,200 homes and businesses in the city and its New York suburbs, 4,000 in New Jersey and 1,200 in Connecticut.
Hundreds of flights and many trains and were canceled, and aboveground New York City subway service stopped at 2 p.m.
In Virginia, four firefighters were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening after their firetruck overturned Sunday on snow-covered roads in Henrico County, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
In Pennsylvania, authorities said a 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease who reportedly wandered away from her home was found dead of hypothermia on an Allentown street Monday morning.
The Lehigh County coroner’s office said Patricia Becker was pronounced dead shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday. The cause of death was determined to be hypothermia and was ruled an accident. The coroner’s office said she had reportedly wandered away from her residence, which is four blocks away on the same street. Police and the coroner’s office are investigating.
The National Weather Service reported snow totals at or near 13 inches in parts of the county by early Monday afternoon, with 11.7 inches reported at Lehigh Valley International Airport.
About 60 miles north in Plains Township, a shooting after an argument over snow removal killed a married couple, and the suspect was later found dead at his nearby home of a wound believed to have been self-inflicted, officials in Luzerne County said.
A preliminary investigation indicates the people involved had a long-running conflict, but “this morning, the dispute was exacerbated by a disagreement over snow disposal,” District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said.
Road crews were busy across most of the commonwealth as the storm continued to dump heavy snow Monday. Gov. Tom Wolf urged residents to avoid travel if possible. State officials said most people seemed to be heeding that advice, with only scattered reported of crashes.
Crews prioritized major roadways and routes leading to hospitals, and state officials said they were seeking to keep vaccine shipments running as smoothly as possible.
“During this storm, we’re specifically concerned about ensuring shipments of COVID-19 vaccine can make it safely to their final destinations,” said Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
In recent days, a storm system also blanketed parts of the Midwest, with some areas getting the most snow in several years. Ohio and Washington, D.C., also got snow.
The snow and cold in Washington led President Joe Biden to postpone a visit to the State Department that had been planned for Monday.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration had been in contact with governors states affected by the weather.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this article.
