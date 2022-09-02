DASD supplies donation

Jennifer Lynch, along with her husband Dan, dropped off backpacks and school supplies for kids at Derry Area School District Thursday after seeing a social media post about kids being bullied.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

One Derry couple brought in numerous bags of school supplies and backpacks donations to Thursday night’s Derry Area School District Board of Education meeting after hearing on social media that students were being bullied for not having them or new clothes.

Jennifer Lynch, along with her husband Dan, brought the donations in to help the kids who were being bullied and others like them, whose families were unable to get items and clothing before the start of school.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

