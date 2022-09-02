One Derry couple brought in numerous bags of school supplies and backpacks donations to Thursday night’s Derry Area School District Board of Education meeting after hearing on social media that students were being bullied for not having them or new clothes.
Jennifer Lynch, along with her husband Dan, brought the donations in to help the kids who were being bullied and others like them, whose families were unable to get items and clothing before the start of school.
“Dan and I, along with a few others, just wanted to point out how good the community can be, how a lot of parents have rallied together … to find supplies for students,” Lynch said.
The Lynches spent the past three days receiving help from other families along with going to local stores to purchase pencils, crayons, folders and other necessary classroom supplies.
Their efforts were met with a round of applause from the school board and others in attendance.
“Your kindness and generosity is wonderful,” DASD school board President Dave Krinock said.
The donations will go to the Kids in Need in Derry (KIND) program and be delivered to Grandview Elementary, according to Superintendent Greg Ferencak.
The KIND program stocks closets at each of the school buildings with clothing and school supplies to be given to students in need. Along with providing help year round, the program will also assist students and their families if they were to suffer a tragic event, like a house fire, Ferencak said.
A post in the Facebook Group Derry Area Topics on Tuesday mentioned multiple accounts of bullying being discussed after many students returned to classrooms earlier in the week.
The post went viral in the community with the poster, Erin Penich of Derry Township, receiving so many requests for help and to donate that a local group, Make a Difference, reached out to help coordinate donations and get them to those in need.
According to their Facebook page, Make a Difference is a small group of volunteers and will be helping families in the Derry and Latrobe areas with getting their kids clothes and shoes.
“I was moved and saddened to read on social media that instead of having a great first day of school, kids were coming home embarrassed and crying from being relentlessly picked on because of what they were wearing,” Penich told The Bulletin.
While she wants to help kids get newer clothing, it is more important that kids are being taught not to discriminate and bully other kids because of how they dress.
Penich said she was floored by the response to her post with messages “blowing up” her phone since Tuesday. Those messages have gone beyond clothing and school supplies with many reaching out saying they need help with food, transportation and other needs.
For now, Penich is focused on helping the kids.
“If I make just one child feel a little more confident when they walk through the doors to school, I’ve accomplished what I’ve set out to do,” she said.
Jennifer, who has four children, said it was tough to hear about kids coming home “sad and disappointed” because they were picked on at school or didn’t have all the new stuff like other kids.
“We want to alleviate that stress because it is out of their control,” Jennifer said.
According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, 11.1% of children come from families that live below the poverty level. In the district, 14.3% of families receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. This year, enough students in the district qualified for free and reduced meals that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch under a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.
For Penich, she just wants every child to be able to go to school without fear of being attacked by their peers.
“Every child deserves to be treated with respect, to feel proud and to be kept safe.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
