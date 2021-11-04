A bus driver and teenage passenger were killed when their bus collided with a tractor trailer late Tuesday on Interstate 79 in Butler County.
The victims, identified by officials from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, were 31-year-old driver Lindsay Thompson and 14-year-old student Brylee Walker.
In addition, several other students were injured in the crash, which occurred at 4:30 p.m.
The two vehicles were both traveling north on I-79 when the bus struck the rear of the flatbed tractor-trailer near mile marker 96.6 in Muddy Creek Township, according to state police.
Multiple medical helicopter and ambulances responded as several students were transported to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment of injuries ranging from moderate to serious.
Uninjured students were reunited with parents or guardians.
The bus was reportedly taking students home from Lincoln Park, a charter school that enrolls more than 600 students in grades 7 to 12 from around Western Pennsylvania. Founded in 2006, the school boasts departments in music, theatre, dance, media arts, writing and publishing, pre-law and the arts and health science.
On the school website, a message appeared early Wednesday describing the event’s affect on the school.
“Words cannot express the true gravity of this tragic event. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the two families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible tragedy.”
According to officials, school would continue to operate on its normal schedule in an attempt to continue providing students with a normal routine. Grief counselors will be available on campus, along with school staff and counselors, for any students who need additional support.
While school will be held, the operator of the bus, R.J. Rhodes Transit of Aliquippa, announced that it won’t run regular bus routes for the rest of the week. Students who don’t have transportation, will receive online instruction.
The number of students who were on the bus at the time of the crash is not known. The highway was shut down in both directions in the area of the crash until 5 a.m. Wednesday while police conducted an investigation and cleared the wreckage.
State police at Butler are investigating. In addition to the state police, Muddy Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department and Harmony EMS responded to the scene.
