Lodestar Drivers

Lodestar drivers grouped together on the last day of school for a photo outside of Ligonier Valley Middle School.

 PHOTO BY JOE SKURA

David Kalina, owner of Lodestar Bus Lines, Ligonier Division, said there has been a nationwide bus driver crisis brewing that has continued to get closer to home. Last year, the Pittsburgh Public Schools delayed the start of school due to lack of drivers while other districts have had to cancel extra bus runs and limit extra-curricular events.

Ligonier Valley School District’s administration and school board worked cooperatively with Lodestar recently to try and keep this crisis from affecting the learners in the district. The school board approved additional money being spent on driver salaries at their meeting in July, and Kalina appreciates the commitment of the district.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.