David Kalina, owner of Lodestar Bus Lines, Ligonier Division, said there has been a nationwide bus driver crisis brewing that has continued to get closer to home. Last year, the Pittsburgh Public Schools delayed the start of school due to lack of drivers while other districts have had to cancel extra bus runs and limit extra-curricular events.
Ligonier Valley School District’s administration and school board worked cooperatively with Lodestar recently to try and keep this crisis from affecting the learners in the district. The school board approved additional money being spent on driver salaries at their meeting in July, and Kalina appreciates the commitment of the district.
“The average bus run here now is about $115 a day, and that is very attractive, especially when you throw in the available bonuses,” said Kalina. “Most folks really appreciate the schedule of being able to be off when the school district is closed and the fact that our bus line has always paid a little higher, comparably, when considering to drive for us.”
Drivers are definitely needed to help transport Ligonier Valley learners to and from school and extracurricular activities. For those who have never driven before, Lodestar pays for the training and is offering $3,000 in bonuses.
The new salary incentive provides a $2,000 bonus at the end of the year to all full-time drivers who drive the entire 2022-23 school year. Any new driver who requires training and seeking full-time employment will receive a $1,000 sign-on bonus after driving one month full-time. For those seeking part-time employment, a $750 sign-on bonus will be provided after one month of part-time employment.
Drivers who are pre-qualified and seeking full-time employment will receive $750 after one month of full-time employment, while pre-qualified drivers seeking part-time work will receive $500 after one month of part-time employment.
“Average drivers earn $550+ per week and is eligible for unemployment benefits over the summer and holiday breaks if not driving,” said Kalina. “If you are a punctual, conscientious worker searching for a rewarding job with holidays, nights, and weekends off, apply today!”
Kalina said no experience is necessary, and interested individuals should call Donna Custer at 724-238-5400 or stop by the bus lines at 3755 Rt. 711, Ligonier.
“The commitment of the school district to help driver salaries is nothing short of tremendous,” Kalina emphasized. “They are demonstrating that they are taking the driver crisis seriously and they are definitely trying to help. This is a big step in the direction of improvement to help our drivers and I think we’ve made a very beneficial step. These things are huge and will have an impact.”
