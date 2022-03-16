Despite rumors that made their way across social media channels prior to Tuesday’s regular school board meeting, the Greater Latrobe School District is not adding administrators to its staff.
Instead, Superintendent Michael Porembka presented a realignment of administrative staff to school directors and the public that would include title changes and new roles for four current staffers.
Porembka opened the meeting with his presentation, which featured a historic look at the administration’s structure dating back to 2009-2010, in an effort to clear up misinformation about his restructuring plan.
According to Porembka, in 2009-2010, Greater Latrobe had an administrative staff of 21 positions, which dropped to 20 in 2010-2011 and to 18 in 2011-2012, before going back up to 19 in 2015-2016 and then down again to 18 in 2019-2020.
Since 2009, 12 of the core administrative positions have remained unchanged, consisting of four director positions, principals and assistant principals. Porembka proposed keeping those 12 positions intact while eliminating the positions of assistant superintendent; director of curriculum, instruction and technology; director of pupil services, and student support services coordinator.
He recommended replacing those eliminated positions with four new ones: Assistant to the superintendent elementary education, assistant to the superintendent secondary education, assistant to the superintendent student services, and director of student services.
All of the new positions would be Act 93 positions.
The school board approved the appointment of staff into those positions, including Becky Pellis as assistant to the superintendent elementary education; Jonathan Mains to assistant to the superintendent secondary education; Laurie Havrisko to assistant to the superintendent student services, and Eugene Joe to director of student services.
According to Porembka, the COVID-19 pandemic taught the administration a lot with regard to running a school district and the way the administration was structured, and the new structure will allow these administrators to run their departments without having to wait for approval from Porembka for every decision.
“We’ve cut the fat where we needed to,” said Porembka, who added that he didn’t need 21 administrators to do the work. “This is the administrative staff I need.”
The school board approved Porembka’s plan by an 8-1 margin with school director Andrew Repko the only one voting against the plan, for mostly financial reasons.
According to Repko, he questions why if the four administrators are just getting title changes they are receiving raises. Also, he said the school board hasn’t passed a budget for next year yet and with inflation and rising costs, it isn’t the right time for these raises.
“These four people do a phenomenal job. I don’t dispute that,” added Repko.
Porembka pointed out the district, in the last 10-plus years, has saved $501,003 — not including benefits — by eliminating administrative positions or not filling open positions.
The four who were appointed to the new positions are beginning their new roles today (Wednesday, March 16), but won’t receive any pay raises until the 2022-2023 school year, which Porembka forecasts won’t cost more than $30,000.
In addition, Porembka said, these changes will not only strengthen the school district, but will take things off of his plate, freeing him up for additional work.
During public comment, Todd Frescura thanked Porembka for clearing things up and said that is all that the public wants. Initially, he was tasked with talking as a representative of many taxpayers and presenting Porembka with a petition of signatures.
“You want transparency. I want to give it,” said Porembka. “All I ask is that you give me the opportunity first. I’m not trying to pull a fast one.”
He suggested anyone who is interested come to the meetings and listen to the proposals before making a judgment based only on what they read on social media. In addition, Porembka reminded the public that the taxpayers elected the school directors and they need to trust that they will represent them.
Later in the meeting, several taxpayers voiced their concern about their taxes going up.
In other business, the school board approved the following:
- New courses for the 2022-2023 year, including Cats at Clairview, Foreign Language in Elementary School, PBL Cats’ Customs, Competitive Sports, General Fitness and Performance Training, Racquet Sports, Lifetime Physical Education and Data Applications;
- The textbook “myPerspectives” for junior high English;
- A field experience agreement with Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC);
- The proposed 2022-2023 school calendar with the first day set for Monday, Aug. 29;
- Tuition students, including one from Derry Area School District and one from Greensburg-Salem School District;
- A donation of $5,000 from GetGo for a DUI Simulator experience for students the week of prom;
- Appointment of Dr. Rhonda Laughlin to replace William Palmer on the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) Joint Operating Committee, effective immediately;
- Resignation of Marissa Schmizzi, cross country assistant coach, effective March 1;
- Appointments of Allison Vecchiola, part-time secretary ($11.60 per hour); Diane Atkinson, classroom assistant ($13 per hour), and Tina Helman, personal care assistant ($11 per hour).
The board‘s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 12, which is for the Committee of the Whole, and at 7 p.m. April 19, for the regular meeting. Both meetings are held at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity.
