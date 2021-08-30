Pack those backpacks and grab your lunches, because a new school year is set to begin.
The 2021-22 educational year gets underway today for three local school districts — Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley.
While Derry Area and Ligonier Valley students return to class today, Aug. 30, Greater Latrobe will welcome grades 1-6, 7 and 9 today, all grades except kindergarten on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and kindergarten students on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
All three school districts — along with Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) — will begin the school year with face coverings being optional in school buildings. More details on each of the school’s health and safety plans as it relates to the coronavirus (COVID-19) can be found on the district’s individual websites. However, masks — because of a federal mandate — are required on public transportation such as school buses.
