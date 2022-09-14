Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you.
The SBA announced that its Western Pennsylvania District Office is accepting nominations for the 2023 national- and district-level Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.
Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a national nomination. The Western Pennsylvania District Office award categories and guidelines can be found on the district’s website at www.sba.gov/district/western-pennsylvania.
The SBA awards given in celebration of National and District Small Business Week include the following awards:
Western Pennsylvania District Small Business Week Categories:
- Small Business Person of the Year (National and District)
- Small Business Exporter (National and District)
- Veteran-Owned Small Business Person of the Year (local award only)
“During the past year, I’ve met so many amazing small business owners that have used the SBA’s resources to pivot and thrive during the pandemic and beyond,” said SBA Western Pennsylvania District Director Dr. Kelly Hunt. “We’ve learned how much we value our small business owners and there’s no better way to thank an entrepreneur who is creating employment opportunities than with an SBA nomination.”
The Western Pennsylvania District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission only to the District’s BOX account found at www.sba.gov/nsbw no later than 3 p.m. Dec. 8.
To obtain additional information, please contact the district’s award coordinator, Janet Heyl, at janet.heyl@sba.gov.
The Western Pennsylvania District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration serves 27 counties, from the Ohio border, north and south from Erie to Greene counties and east to Centre County.
