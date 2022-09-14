Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you.

The SBA announced that its Western Pennsylvania District Office is accepting nominations for the 2023 national- and district-level Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.

