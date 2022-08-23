Pennsylvania businesses and residents affected by heavy rain and flash flooding Aug. 5 may apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced Monday.
Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Gov. Tom Wolf dated Aug. 17, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. Businesses and residents in the declared area can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA. The declaration covers Westmoreland County and the adjacent counties of Allegheny, Armstrong, Cambria, Fayette, Indiana, Somerset and Washington in Pennsylvania.
“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Pennsylvania with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” Guzman said. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”
Interest rates are as low as 3.04% for businesses, 1.875% for nonprofit organizations, and 2.188% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Applicants may apply in person at the Disaster Loan Center or online at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration No. 17579.
The SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in the Fred Rogers Institute at St. Vincent College to provide in-person assistance for those wishing to apply. Visiting the DLOC is not required in order to obtain assistance, and businesses and individuals may immediately obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
Tentative hours of operation:
- Tuesday, Aug. 23, Thursday, Aug. 25, Friday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (This is the only Saturday)
- Friday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Alternatively, loan applications can be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster and completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Oct. 18. The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan applications is May 19, 2023.
