No injuries were reported as a fire Saturday evening caused extensive damage to a home on McClellan Drive in Unity Township.
Smoke and fire were showing through the roof of the home when first responders arrived shortly after the fire was reported around 6:49 p.m.
Firefighters from Dryridge Volunteer Fire Department initially began battling the blaze from inside the home before the fast-moving fire forced them outside, according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.
Nearly a dozen area fire departments responded to assist at the scene, including firefighters from Pleasant Unity, Marguerite, Mutual, Youngstown, Lloydsville, Crabtree, West Point, Bovard, Latrobe, Greensburg and Bradenville.
Fire crews remained on the scene until after 10 p.m.
