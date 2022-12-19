Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Latrobe on Thursday, Dec. 22, starting around 4:30 p.m.
If you have children who want to get a special treat from Santa, make sure you message “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company #2” on Facebook with a street location.
The members of Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company #2 will be transporting Santa on the rescue truck.
According to Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile, the department last year handed out over 350 treat bags to children in the city.
“We’ll be going ward by ward and making sure we see everyone,” Brasile said.
