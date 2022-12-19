Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Latrobe on Thursday, Dec. 22, starting around 4:30 p.m.

If you have children who want to get a special treat from Santa, make sure you message “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company #2” on Facebook with a street location.

