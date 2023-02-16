The names of Trigger, Samson, Nellie, Oakee and Winchester are on the wall at Pleasure Acres Equine and Feline Rescue Center in Salem Township, along with the names of about 35 other horses that lived out their lives at the sanctuary.
They had been neglected, abused or just unwanted before Barb Martin heard about them and opened the barn doors to take them in.
“Her life revolved around the animals,” her husband George Martin said. “That was Barb.”
Now the center’s volunteers are looking for homes for four horses and two ponies – Fuzzy, Sadie, Missy, Zemer, Ginger and Blackie. They are also working on rehoming about 20 barn cats after finding homes already for about 30.
Mommy Barb, as Martin called herself on the rescue’s Facebook page and in their newsletters, can no longer take care of them. The sanctuary is being liquidated, the farm was sold and she is in hospice care at home after four months of treatment for an aggressive brain cancer.
Martin, 68, has been rescuing animals all of her life. The daughter of the late James and Olga Hornock, she grew up on the family’s dairy farm on Hornock Road, had ponies and horses when she was young, and always had a soft spot for all animals. She spent a lifetime on the farm, either in the big red brick farmhouse, and then in the house that she and her husband built on three acres at the end of the lane.
“Barb was a registered nurse and when she was thinking about retiring, I told her, ‘Your whole paycheck takes care of the animals,’” George Martin said. “Then a good friend, an attorney, asked her if she ever considered a 501c3 nonprofit. He set the whole thing up for her.”
That was in 2015, many years after she had already been doing what she loved on her own. That opened up new sources for funding, and more visibility. The big barn and the farm’s Covered Bridge Grove became the site for annual October pumpkinfests, Christmas Open House events and Christmas in July celebrations where guests could meet the horses and cats. There were also tours of the James R. Hornock Museum, a display of old farm equipment and sleighs that her father had collected.
“People who came were able to connect with those animals, and that was so cool,” said board member and sanctuary volunteer Tammie McNaughton of Salem. “Sometimes they were adults and kids who had never petted a horse or a kitty, and it was their first chance to be in a barn. You could watch those kids’ faces and see that they were mesmerized.”
That pleased Martin, who loved bringing people and animals together.
All the rescued horses and cats, and even a few goats and fowl, had a back story. A horse named Feathers was blind and deaf from repeated beatings. In one newsletter, Martin wrote about how a little girl who was also blind bonded with the horse when they met.
“It’s a good thing for people to have a chance to be around horses,” McNaughton said. “They’re good for healing and they’re very calming, and horses in rescue tend to be more loving. They really feel what’s being done for them.”
Martin took in a former racehorse that was starving and neglected, and other horses and ponies that were lame, sick, or just unwanted. The cats were mostly abandoned strays that because they were feral were not social enough to be adoptable. But there was room for them at the barn where she kept them warm, well fed and properly vetted with spay and neuter surgeries and vaccinations.
Before Martin got sick, there were 50 cats in and around the barn. Even if the shyest scattered when visitors approached, Mommy Barb was able to pet them and handle them. That’s just how she was with the animals.
“Barb took great pride in her ability to nurse animals back to health,” McNaughton said. “She would take in rescues that others would not because of their health conditions. But because of her training as a nurse, she was able to help those kitties and horses. Those animals had the best of care, and the horses lived long lives. That speaks of the care that they got. It speaks to her generosity and George’s generosity to take in these special needs animals.”
Martin broke her back 45 years ago when she fell in the barn. She was told that she would never walk again. But she did. This time, she was unable to overcome a health crisis that took everyone by surprise.
She was always so active, a take-charge person who worked hard in the barn taking care of the animals she loved. Back in October, she worked alongside volunteers unloading 100 bales of hay. Days later, she was in the hospital, diagnosed with a golf ball-size cancerous brain tumor. She had surgery, and she had a stroke that paralyzed one side of her body. Chemotherapy and radiation didn’t help, yet she kept up her spirits even when she knew that there would be difficult times ahead.
“She was upbeat all through this,” George Martin said. “She was just amazing. She didn’t want this to defeat her, but unfortunately, that’s not the case.”
His wife came home a week and a half ago. She was not able to make a last visit to the barn like she wanted, but she saw Sadie, one of the horses, when she looked out a window. Three of the cats came into the house to be with her.
Martin has received nearly 400 cards, most of them with personal messages.
“I’m keeping them here, and I’m sure I will be going over them in the future,” her husband said.
The rescue’s final newsletter in January was not filled with its usual happy stories. Instead, there was a message from Martin thanking everyone for their support of the sanctuary through the years, and for their support during her illness.
“The rescue would never have been possible without your help,” she wrote. “Each of you were instrumental in making this dream a reality for me and I will be forever grateful. All my fur babies extend their appreciation and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
The newsletter also asked for help in finding homes for the remaining animals. Some of the horses have already been relocated and one will be going back to a friend who originally rescued her before Martin brought her to the sanctuary. The more socialized cats have been adopted or taken in by rescues who will prepare them for adoption, and the new owners of the farm will keep some in the barn.
McNaughton and board member Kim Merichko, who has been the Martins’ friend and neighbor for years, are both working on rehoming the horses and cats.
“Barb dedicated her life to caring for these animals and she wanted to give them forever homes,” Merichko said. “That was her whole life. It’s so sad losing her and then having to rehome the animals. Barb didn’t want that. She wanted them to be able to stay there forever. That’s why Tammie and I are going to make sure that they have the best homes. We are interviewing people and visiting facilities to make sure that they will be going to good homes.”
For information about the horses and cats, contact Merichko at 412-558-8387 or McNaughton at 724-263-5214.
