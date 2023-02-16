The names of Trigger, Samson, Nellie, Oakee and Winchester are on the wall at Pleasure Acres Equine and Feline Rescue Center in Salem Township, along with the names of about 35 other horses that lived out their lives at the sanctuary.

They had been neglected, abused or just unwanted before Barb Martin heard about them and opened the barn doors to take them in.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.