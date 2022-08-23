Same time next year: Chance meeting leads to yearly birthday tradition

Audrey Spangler of Latrobe and Lou DaRold of Irwin met in a tavern seven years ago and they’ve been seeing each other ever since.
Well, not all that often, but they meet up every year on Aug. 17. Except for that one year when she didn’t show up at Racer’s Tavern on Lincoln Avenue and DaRold worried that she had passed away. But she hadn’t. She’d just decided to celebrate her birthday with lunch at a Chinese restaurant, then play bingo in the evening instead.
Then there was that other year, 2020, when the pandemic shut things down. So he met up with her in front of her apartment to watch a parade go by, a surprise parade of fire trucks, police cars and well wishers that was arranged just for her.
It was a big deal in town, and why not? It was Spangler’s 100th birthday.
The two friends got together again on Wednesday at Racer’s Tavern where they first met, to celebrate her 102nd birthday and DaRold’s 62nd birthday.
Here’s how that all started:
He was in the bar with friends seven years ago when he overheard that someone in the dining room was celebrating her 95th birthday.
“I thought it was kind of cool because it was my 55th birthday, but I didn’t tell anyone because you know how that goes. Everyone wants to buy you a drink and you never get out of the place,” he said. “The sweet older lady offered me some cake, and when I went back to the bar, I paid for her meal. When she thanked me, I said hey, happy birthday, thanks for celebrating our same birthday.”
The next year, assistant manager Venus Dominick called to let him know that Audrey Spangler was back. He has a barbershop on Ligonier Street and closed up early to go give her a hug and wish her happy birthday. She remembered him from the year before.
“I bought her meal again and she offered me cake to take home,” he said. “That was pretty cool.”
Then it became a “same time next year” kind of arrangement except for the bingo night and the parade.
“The dinner on Wednesday was a wonderful, low-key evening with just family and friends,” said longtime friend Ginette Simpson of New Alexandria, who organized the surprise parade in 2020.
There were about 12 people present, including Spangler’s daughter Garnet Snyder of Hempfield Township, son Kevin and his wife Marian of Cooperstown, two of Spangler’s four grandchildren, and two of her five great-grandchildren, Simpson and, of course, DaBold.
Spangler usually ordered the salad with walnuts and strawberries, but this year it wasn’t on the menu. So she broke tradition with broccoli cheddar soup. There also was a sheet cake decorated in yellow, orange and green, marking the two birthdays.
Simpson had made a happy birthday sign, and Dominick’s daughter, Britnee Silvis of Latrobe, presented Spangler with her drawing of the birthday friends.
Not everyone makes it to the century mark, and even fewer pass 100. Spangler has no explanation for her longevity.
“I get up and put my feet on the floor every morning, and that’s it,” she told the Bulletin. “There’s nothing in particular that I do.”
Maybe it’s her positive attitude, her philosophy, she shared, that there’s no use worrying about anything because nine times out of 10, it won’t happen. “If it does,” she added, “there’s nothing you can do about it.”
Simpson was married to Spangler’s son Kevin decades ago. “When we got divorced, we agreed to share custody of Kevin Jr. and Audrey,” she joked.
She talks to her former mother-in-law every day and visits her weekly, usually bringing some of Spangler’s favorite bakery goodies.
“Audrey is so upbeat,” Simpson said. “She never has an unkind word to say about anybody. I’m always upbeat and smiling when I get off the phone with her. She is so pleasant and a joy to be around.”
Her daughter added, “She doesn’t have anything mean to say about anybody.”
Snyder remembers growing up in Latrobe with her widowed mother who “always managed to provide for us. She made it through and we just had a good home life with her.”
Spangler was born in Philadelphia, the only child of John and Mary Brant. They moved to Cooperstown when she was 3, and her father worked locally as a mechanical engineer. She graduated from Derry High School in 1937, and four years later married her high school sweetheart, William Spangler. She worked at Kennametal during World War II when her young husband was serving with the U.S. Navy in New Guinea.
“We corresponded every day, only the letters didn’t arrive like that,” she said. “One time I didn’t receive any mail for a week and I was quite concerned. I didn’t know what might have happened. I found out later that he had fallen and was in the infirmary.”
Her husband passed away 19 years after they were married, and she finished raising her family on her own.
She recalls that Latrobe was a lot different when she was young. There was little transportation and they walked to a lot of places. Business was more lively in town but everything closed on Sundays, and stores closed for three hours on Good Friday.
The happiest memories of her life, she said, were of her wedding in the pastor’s home, and the birth of her children.
Spangler leads a busy life with her friendships and activities at Laurel Highlands Village. She likes to play bingo several times a week and often jokes, “I just needed one more number.” She enjoys reading fiction, too, and is a fan of John Grisham, Fern Michaels and Nora Roberts.
Simpson and Snyder both noted that Spangler often asks why so many people are so good to her.
“I tell her, ‘You are so good to everyone, and everything that you do and have given out comes back to you in life,’” Simpson said. “She is such a blessing to have in my life. I really appreciate her friendship all these years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.