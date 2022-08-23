Same time next year: Chance meeting leads to yearly birthday tradition

Shown are Audrey Spangler, 102, and Lou DaRold, 62, during a recent birthday celebration. The drawing was made by Britnee Silvis, of Latrobe, daughter of Venus Dominick, assistant manager of Racer’s. A chance meeting between Spangler and DaRold years ago has led to a yearly birthday tradition.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Audrey Spangler of Latrobe and Lou DaRold of Irwin met in a tavern seven years ago and they’ve been seeing each other ever since.

Well, not all that often, but they meet up every year on Aug. 17. Except for that one year when she didn’t show up at Racer’s Tavern on Lincoln Avenue and DaRold worried that she had passed away. But she hadn’t. She’d just decided to celebrate her birthday with lunch at a Chinese restaurant, then play bingo in the evening instead.

