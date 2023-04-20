The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley is honored to be hosting a very special family exhibition. Noted artists Mandy and Paul Sirofchuck with their daughter Clair, will share their talents in a beautiful exhibition titled “In Our Elements: Sirofchuck Works in Wood, Glass and Paint.” The Sirofchucks will be showcasing their work from May 6 through Aug. 6, during regular museum hours of operation.
To celebrate the opening of this family exhibition, there will be a reception to meet the artists and view their work. A wine and hors d’ oeuvres reception with live music will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 6 until 8 p.m. Cost to attend is $5 per person. Make a reservation by May 5.
Mandy has been fascinated with the art of stained glass since researching the subject in high school. This led her to a particular college class on the subject. She found the medium worked well with her background in graphic design. While Mandy loves the color of light through stained glass, she also designs patterns using clear textured glass with the lead lines creating intricacy and interest. Mandy continues to develop and expand her repertoire of design offerings for both her clients and for personal development and self-exploration.
For Paul, woodworking is a way of life. He has a passion for the exploration of design and construction with living material. He finds the inspiration in the beauty of nature that surrounds his studio in the woods of western Pennsylvania. Paul’s work in wood reflects the elegant union of rawness and refinement, crafted using traditional joinery techniques. Formally trained as an architect, Paul considers his furniture design to be organic contemporary, often directly influenced by a natural-edged wood element. As Paul has grown in his craft, he continues to experiment more with organic shapes and sculpted waves in door panels and drawer fonts. Asymmetry plays an important role in his design.
Clair looks for the beauty in her everyday life – a moving face, an emotive landscape, a soulful pet, a delicate flower – to discover the deeper spiritual moments within her routine. Beauty is powerful; it offers a threshold to step out of the mundane. Clair’s work is inspired by her faith and philosophical perspectives on beauty. She has also been greatly influenced by realist painters who created art to inspire generations beyond their own. Using traditional techniques in oil and watercolor, paying careful attention to the dance of shadow and light, she uses her work to serve as a pathway for those in search of beauty.
SAMA Ligonier Valley invites you to see the extraordinary beauty in the everyday. View the wonderful art of the Sirofchuck family as they share their stunning works in wood, glass and paint.
