The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley is honored to be hosting a very special family exhibition. Noted artists Mandy and Paul Sirofchuck with their daughter Clair, will share their talents in a beautiful exhibition titled “In Our Elements: Sirofchuck Works in Wood, Glass and Paint.” The Sirofchucks will be showcasing their work from May 6 through Aug. 6, during regular museum hours of operation.

To celebrate the opening of this family exhibition, there will be a reception to meet the artists and view their work. A wine and hors d’ oeuvres reception with live music will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 6 until 8 p.m. Cost to attend is $5 per person. Make a reservation by May 5.

