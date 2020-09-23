The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will celebrate its twelfth annual Paint Out this fall. From Sept. 24 through 26, dozens of artists will visit the Ligonier Valley for the museum’s popular plein air painting event. For three days, artists will paint a variety of beautiful scenes, from state forests and scenic overlooks to flowering gardens and scenes along Main Street. Artists are also invited to paint two of the Ligonier Valley’s most iconic locations: Idlewild Park and Fort Ligonier.
Following the three days of painting, the Museum will hold a wet sale from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27. Open to the public free of charge, the wet sale offers an opportunity to make purchases on the freshly painted works. If you are unable to make the wet sale reception, SAMA will be retaining works for view and purchase through Saturday, Oct. 3.
The Paint Out will offer $500 in cash prizes sponsored by the Emma Clyde Hodge Memorial Fund. Artists interested in participating in the Paint Out should stop by the museum or call 724-238-6015. A $30 non-refundable registration fee is required.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South in Ligonier. Regular hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Museum is a handicapped-accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge. For more information, call the museum or visit www.sama-art.org.
