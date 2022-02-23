SAMA-Ligonier Valley to host Easter Egg Hunt April 9

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley will host its fifth annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Children of all ages are encouraged to participate in the hunt for Easter eggs hidden throughout the museum’s lawn. The program will be held rain or shine.
SAMA-LV is honored to have the support of Ligonier Scout Troop 372, which will be helping again this year.
The event will be following all health and safety protocols. Registration is requested by contacting the museum or enrolling online at https://www.sama-art.org/event-list to help staff better prepare for the event.
SAMA-LV also is accepting donations to help support this program and other programs offered by the museum.
“Gather your little bunnies and hop on over for an egg-citing Easter egg hunt at SAMA,” said site director Kristin Miller. “We will have eggs galore in our beautiful gardens that will just be starting to show the first signs of spring. Our young guests can exchange their eggs for a wide variety of toys and treats, and we will also be offering hands-on art activities that children can do on site or take home to enjoy. Toys and treats have been sponsored by the SAMA Ligonier Auxiliary.”
SAMA-LV is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier. The regular hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. All CDC health and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place. The museum is an accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge. Donations allow the museum to continue providing free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming and regional art exhibitions. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org, call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org and like the museum on Facebook and Instagram (@SAMAligonier).
