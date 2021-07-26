SAMA Ligonier to host monarchs event Aug. 29

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) in Ligonier is bringing back its popular Monarchs Milkweed and More event this year.
In collaboration with Penguin Court and Brandywine Conservancy, the event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
SAMA said the family-friendly event is “designed to enrich and educate children and adults on various pollinators and native flora.” The event is free to attend, but the organization is encouraging a $10 donation per family to help support the gardens.
Registration is suggested, but is not required on the SAMA website.
Penn State Master Gardener Patti Schildkamp will present on monarch butterflies, nectar plants and more. Attendees will also learn from ecologist Timothy Savisky about the insects that utilize milkweed while taking a tour with SAMA Ligonier’s gardener Anne Clark. Penguin Court’s Melissa Reckner will highlight monarch butterflies’ lifecycle and tag some so we can monitor their journey.
In addition, plein air artists from the Plein Air Painters of the Laurel Highlands group, including Doreen Currie, Pat Dickun, Becky Mormak, Betty Trout, Mike Keim, Ann Cehula and others, will be creating artwork of the gardens that will be available for purchase.
The awards ceremony for the photography contest will be hosted by Penguin Court and The Westmoreland Pollinator Partners. The finalists will be on display in the museum and awards will be given during the afternoon.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier Township. The hours of operation are from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. All CDC health and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place.
The museum is an accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge. Donations allow us to continue providing free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming and regional artistic exhibitions.
For more information, visit https://www.sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org and like SAMA on Facebook and visit the organization’s Facebook page.
