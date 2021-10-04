The work of two artists currently on display at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley has an otherworldly feel.
Jack Mayer of New Alexandria creates strange creatures that are part animal and part something else, and that “something else” is not always clear. Take, for instance, Mr. Smith, the man-sized, caped rabbit standing on three legs.
People ask him where he gets his inspiration.
“The short answer is that I have no idea,” he joked, “and the long answer is that I have no idea. Things just come popping into your brain.”
Alexis Dillon of Hempfield Township is showing 47 photographs printed on canvas, but they’re not ordinary photographs. They’re taken with infrared technology that captures light and energy that gives the photographs an eerie transformation of color and light.
“There’s a spectrum of light that our eyes can’t see, but you can have a camera that does,” she said.
While both artists work in such different media, illusion is what bonds giant cement sculptures and fantastical photos in the exhibit, “Here And Beyond,” which will hang through Oct. 30.
Mayer’s work is made from masonry over metal armature. Many of his creations are in public places, like an 11-foot rabbit that was commissioned for Coulter Park in Greensburg, several pieces in SAMA’s sculpture garden, and three giant red roses for Kennywood Park.
Other pieces are in private collections. One woman ordered a peacock that’s big enough for a child to sit on, and Mayer’s raven has hung around Main Exhibit in Ligonier for years.
Several giant cattails are installed in front of Mayer’s studio and home in an historical building on Main Street in New Alexandria. There are sculptures in the side garden and a child’s playhouse guarded by gargoyle-type creatures.
Some of the sculptures that inhabit the storefront windows are now at SAMA. There’s a giant red pepper pierced with a thorn (“Thorn With Pepper”) and a one-eyed creature with big lips and erect ears. “The Gate Keeper” is an armless bug-eyed man with a helmet, beard and mustache. Then there’s the rabbit astride the stem of a giant red rose.
Mayer has recently started making 26-inch circular wall hangings. Two of them are in the show.
“I’m really hooked on them and I’m finishing one right now,” he said. “I just love them and there’s no end to what you can do with them.”
One of his friends suggested incorporating them into a sculpture of a bicycle, but Mayer vetoed that idea.
He made a lot of birdhouses and giant acorns in the past, but has moved past that phase. Now he’s into crows on stands, and crows on wall hangings.
“I’m always trying to recreate myself,” he said.
Dillon taught photography at Hempfield Area High School for 30 years and also works with clay. She’s been working in infrared media for 35 years, initially with infrared film that became scarce. Now she uses a digital camera that was adjusted by specialists who removed the piece blocking infrared light and replaced it with clear glass.
Infrared light is part of the electromagnetic spectrum. Objects can either emit or reflect it, and it’s not visible to human eyes. That’s the short version of a scientific explanation.
Artistically, the technique creates intriguing photographs with colorations that normal vision would not see. Grass can look pale yellow and bushes are purple. There might be just several colors in a scene, and people and animals can almost look like they’re glowing.
“Infrared energy is inherent in every living thing,” Dillon said. “There’s a tiny short range that our eyes can’t see but dogs, cats, wolves and some other critters can see it. But we can have a camera that detects all kinds of energy and that’s why leaves and trees glow and turn white. If you photograph people in infrared, they glow and turn white. It’s very interesting to me. That’s the kind of spiritual energy that people talk about, that people who are glowing have a light inside them. Then here’s this camera that can detect that kind of energy. I think that’s pretty cool.”
The 47 pieces in the exhibit were taken in the many places she’s traveled. Several of them are from Iceland where she photographed a black church.
That color, she noted, could be from the structures being painted with pitch to protect the wood from the elements, or as a reminder of the crucifixion. Other photos are from France, Virginia, West Virginia, Colorado and other locations.
“I had just six months to prepare for the show, and didn’t have an opportunity to go anywhere,” she said. “That was challenging, but it also was fun. So the photos of llamas and cows and some other scenes were taken around here.”
Dillon is philosophical about infrared photography. The concept, she said, is a reminder that “we are more than what we see on the surface.”
For instance, she explained, brides and expectant mothers are often described as “glowing” with joy.
“The life force is blatantly visible,” she said. “We don’t have to depend on exterior light sources because that energy force is within ourselves.”
For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page or call 724-238-6015.
