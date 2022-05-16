The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley is honored to be hosting a very special exhibition for our 25th anniversary. Noted artists Rita Haldeman and Nicole Ryan will be showcasing their spectacular work now through Aug. 7, during regular museum hours of operation.
“As Everywhere of Silver” coincides with the 25th anniversary of SAMA Ligonier Valley. Silver is a color both Haldeman and Ryan used often in their paintings to commemorate this occasion. The title, “As Everywhere of Silver”, was chosen from the Emily Dickinson poem of the same name. A common initial interpretation of this poem associates it to the ocean and how the beaches are the only obstacle holding it back from taking over all land.
Haldeman and Ryan infer the poem to mean so much more. They see the meaning as the changing of the season, the movement of the landscape over time, with only thin threads of similarity holding the landscape as being in one place. Both of the women’s work represent the changing of time, weather, and season in their landscapes; though, in each, they have their own unique individual painting styles.
Haldeman has been painting since childhood. After receiving a B.A. in art from The Pennsylvania State University, she pursued graduate studies at the Vermont Studio School and Colony and studied at the Cape School of Art in Cape Cod. Having a strong interest in the environment, she also attended the Artists for the Environment Program at the Delaware Water Gap through the Maryland Institute, College of Art. Haldeman is currently a directory artist with SAMA and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts for the Artist-in-Residence Program. She is also a member of the Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painter Association and the Pittsburgh Pastel Artist League. She has won numerous awards and has taught adult education classes and workshops. Rita’s paintings are included in private and corporate collections throughout the United States and represented by numerous galleries.
Haldeman has always been drawn to nature by its beauty, strength, and grandeur. She works to interpret this attraction through her paintings. Haldeman wants her work to speak for itself, inviting the viewer into the piece for deeper observation. Haldeman feels that a sense of light and clarity of color is essential. Whether the subject is somber and serious or bright and lively, being “true” to what is there creates harmony. Nature itself is the guide. The atmosphere effects of the air, how shadows fall across the land…from painting outdoors, en Plein Air, she tries to infuse “life” into the studio work. Rita is always looking and always learning, and it is a joyful day when all the elements come together on canvas. In attempting to capture a moment in time, the landscape continues to serve as her inspiration.
Ryan is a watercolorist, oil painter, and muralist from Mercer. Nicole paints imagined landscapes, but surprisingly, she’s not at all interested in traditional landscape paintings. Instead, she uses the landscape to explore the concept of memory. Nicole’s interest in the importance and fallibility of memory arose during college while getting her degree in psychology from Washington and Jefferson College.
Ryan works on numerous paintings of imagined landscapes in multiple series at the same time. She surrounds herself with “everyday strangeness.” She anthropomorphizes the human-less landscapes with their clouds, sky, land, and rocks. Parts of the landscape break away or fuse together becoming their own active subject. Her painting process feels like exploring a new place. It’s a silly and chaotic process full of wrong turns, dead ends, and flitting from place to place. And in the end, Ryan wants to feel like she opened a new world, full of strange mystery and magic.
Help SAMA celebrate its 25th anniversary by enjoying this exhibition with Rita Haldeman and Nicole Ryan.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South in Ligonier. Hours of operation are 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The museum is an accessible facility and open to the public free of charge. Donations allow the museum to continue providing free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming, and regional artistic exhibitions. For more information, visit https://www.sama-art.org, call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org.
