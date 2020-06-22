A Saltsburg man was sentenced to serve up to 12 years in prison on charges he sold a Derry woman the drugs that resulted in her December 2016 overdose death.
A Westmoreland County jury in February convicted Dylan Christopher Blair, 24, guilty of one county of drug delivery resulting in death and two additional drug offenses in connection with the Dec. 26, 2016, overdose death of Michelle Spillar, 38, in a home on West Fourth Street in Derry Borough.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani last week sentenced Blair to serve six to 12 years in prison.
According to court documents, police found two full stamp bags and one empty bag marked “Head Games” in the room where Spillar overdosed, along with drug paraphernalia. The stamp bags tested positive for “significant amounts” of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl as well as heroin, Westmoreland County Detective Randy Gardner wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.
A witness told police he was with Spillar on Christmas and was present “when Blair sold drugs to the victim the night prior to her death,” according to the affidavit. The same witness said he had bought similarly marked stamp bags and overdosed himself.
A second witness said Blair had told him “I sold the dope to the girl who died,” after Spillar’s death. Blair allegedly also told the witness “I’m looking at murder charges or something,” according to the affidavit. Blair did not testify during his trial.
