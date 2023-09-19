A 27-year-old Saltsburg man died in a motorcycle crash that occurred early Saturday morning, Sept. 16, in Avonmore.

According to a public information release report filed by Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson’s office, Tate Matthew Kaleda of Canal Street, Saltsburg, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on state Route 156 in Avonmore when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway.

Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

