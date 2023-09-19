A 27-year-old Saltsburg man died in a motorcycle crash that occurred early Saturday morning, Sept. 16, in Avonmore.
According to a public information release report filed by Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson’s office, Tate Matthew Kaleda of Canal Street, Saltsburg, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on state Route 156 in Avonmore when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway.
Kaleda’s motorcycle crossed the center line and into the opposite lane of travel before leaving the north shoulder of the roadway in the vicinity of 154 Route 156, Avonmore. The motorcycle traveled through a grassy area before striking a tree, according to information provided by the coroner’s office. The crash occurred at 2:19 a.m.
Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Sean R. Hribal pronounced Kaleda dead at the scene at 3:35 a.m.
Kaleda was not utilizing a helmet at the time of the incident. It appears speed was a factor, the coroner’s office said. Toxicology test results will not be available for several weeks.
Avonmore Borough Police and the Pennsylvania State Police at Kiski Valley also investigated the crash, and are expected to release additional crash details at their discretion.
Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.