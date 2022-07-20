After a nearly two-year investigation into a September 2020 hit-and-run, Pennsylvania State Police have charged the driver with homicide.
According to a criminal complaint, Martin Jason McKnight, 44, of Saltsburg, ran a red light at the intersection of state Route 22 and state Route 981 in Derry Township on Sept. 15, 2020.
When troopers arrived to the scene that night, they found the victim at the scene but McKnight had fled, according to witnesses. One witness told police he helped McKnight out of his vehicle and could smell alcohol. McKnight fled the scene before police arrived.
The next day, McKnight called police the next day and admitted to being the driver in the crash, according to police. He told troopers he remembered only a few things from the crash. At the time, he added he suffers from traumatic stress disorder and was having a panic attack after the accident.
McKnight told police he had not been drinking and suffered injuries from the accident including a sore neck and headache.
The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital. At the time of the accident, 62-year-old Alan Goldizen, of Blairsville was awake and alert, police said. He also did not appear to have any life-threatening injuries at the time.
But on Oct. 13, 2020, Goldizen passed away at Allegheny General Hospital.
The certificate of death, completed Nov. 9, 2020, from medical examiner Richard Lorah stated the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the torso. On Nov. 30, 2021, a report authored by Dr. Cyril Wecht confirmed the cause of death.
“Mr. Goldizen died from complications caused by blunt force trauma of the torso, which he sustained when his vehicle was struck during a motor vehicle crash,” Dr. Wecht wrote.
Trooper Steven Limani said in an email, investigations like this involving vehicle reconstruction take time to complete.
“We feel horrible for the victim’s family,” Limani said.
McKnight was arraigned on July 15 and posted a $100,000 bond shortly after.
He is charged with one count of homicide by vehicle, three counts of accidents involving death or personal injury, reckless driving and failure to stop at a red light. Records do not list a lawyer for McKnight.
Court records for McKnight show he participated in the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program for a 1997 DUI and pled guilty in another DUI case in 2000.
McKnight is scheduled to appear in front of Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers at 11:15 a.m. on July 27 for a preliminary hearing.
