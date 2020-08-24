A 19-year-old Salem Township man was killed Sunday after crashing on an off-road motorcycle while attempting to clear a jump at a motocross track in Mount Pleasant Township. Kenneth W. Miller Jr. was riding a Suzuki RM-Z450 motorcycle at a property along Sewickley Creek Road around 1:21 p.m. Sunday when he attempted to clear a table top jump, came up short and was thrown from the motorcycle, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Miller was transported to the emergency department at Excela Health Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician at 2:06 p.m. He was wearing a helmet and proper protective gear, according to the coroner’s report, and died of multiple blunt force trauma. Newhouse Funeral Home of New Alexandria will be in charge of arrangements.
