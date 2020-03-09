An 18-year-old Salem Township man who had been arrested in January on charges he harassed two teenage girls on Snapchat asking them for nude photographs of themselves was arrested again Friday for allegedly attempting to blackmail a 16-year-old girl into sending him explicit photographs and video.
Dylan James Krupitzer of Crabtree was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak on charges of photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts involving minors, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, child pornography, harassment and disseminating illicit photographs of a minor. He was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bond awaiting a March 23 preliminary hearing.
Krupitzer was arrested Jan. 6 on two counts of harassment after two teenage girls told police he had contacted them in December via Snapchat asking them to send nude photographs of themselves. Police said Krupitzer used a fake Snapchat account to solicit the girls, who had formerly attended Greensburg Salem High School with him, for the photographs.
Krupitzer had been free on unsecured bond on the harassment charges and had waived his right to a preliminary hearing in that case.
According to court documents relating to the charges filed last week, a 16-year-old girl claimed Krupitzer “blackmailed” her into sending him nude photographs and a video on Oct. 18.
The girl said that Krupitzer, using another fake Snapchat account, claimed he was already in possession of nude photographs of her and would post them online “unless she sent nude photographs of herself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.