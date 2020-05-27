A Salem Township man is in Westmoreland County Prison after being accused of raping a female at a birthday party in Ligonier Township last week.
State police charged Zachary John Saflin, 22, with rape, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, unlawful restraint, indecent assault and providing alcohol to minors. Saflin was arraigned Friday on the charges before Magisterial District Judge Charles M. Christner and was jailed after failing to post $10,000 bond.
According to court documents, the female accuser — police did not indicate whether the alleged victim is an adult or a minor — told investigators that Saflin restrained her around midnight May 18 and sexually assaulted her while she repeatedly tried to get away and told him “no.”
A witness told police that Saflin was “clearly doing things against the victim’s will,” according to court documents, and Saflin allegedly admitted to the assault and to hearing the accuser tell him no.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for June 4 before Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel.
