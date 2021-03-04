Two people were transported by medical helicopters to area hospitals after a crash involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer Tuesday evening shut down both lanes of Route 22 in Salem Township for hours.
According to emergency officials, the crash was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of routes 22 and 119 when a woman driving an SUV attempted to turn south on Route 119 and was struck by a tractor-trailer driven east on Route 22.
Forbes Road Fire Chief Bob Rosatti said the tractor-trailer crossed the westbound lanes following impact and crashed through a guiderail before going about 100 feet down an embankment.
“The conditions seemed fine,” Rosatti told WTAE-TV (Channel 4). “It was a sunny day in March. No snow, no rain, no cloud cover. We have a lot of trouble with the traffic on Route 22 at the red lights. It’s a very dangerous highway because of the traffic lights and people speeding, not paying attention, on cellphones.”
Emergency responders closed the westbound lanes of Route 22 at the highway’s intersection with Route 981 and redirected eastbound traffic at Operators Way, while traffic heading north on Route 119 toward the crash site was diverted at Latrobe-Crabtree Road.
The area wasn’t fully reopened to traffic until around early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
State police investigated the crash but had not issued a report as of Thursday morning.
