A Salem Township man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to charges he blackmailed local teens to send naked pictures to him.
Police charged 20-year-old Dylan James Krupitzer last year they said he contacted a 16-year-old girl through social media and pressed her to send him pornographic images of herself in 2019. He claimed to already possess other suggestive photographs and threatened to release them to the public if she didn’t agree.
According to police, the teen eventually did send Krupitzer several images and a video of her engaged in a sexual act. Krupitzer was a former student at Greensburg Salem High School, where the girl was enrolled as a student at the time of the incident.
As part of the investigation, police discovered multiple illicit pictures of a 12-year-old girl on Krupitzer’s Snapchat account and found evidence that he had sent those pictures to other people, according to court documents.
Krupitzer pleaded guilty to 25 counts, including multiple charges of possession of child pornography and use of a computer to disseminate child pornography.
Police were informed of the blackmail incident after the teen confessed to her mother. Krupitzer was arrested following an interview with law enforcement and after police received records of his Snapchat account revealing his correspondence with the girl.
He also pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two harassment charges in connection with claims made by two other students in which he also demanded they send him pornographic pictures.
The cases were scheduled for trial in October. A sentencing hearing will be held for Krupitzer in three months. He remains free on $100,000 bond, which he posted back in March 2020, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.