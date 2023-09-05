A 44-year-old Salem Township man died Friday night following a motorcycle crash on U.S. Route 119 in Salem Township.
According to a public information release report filed by Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson’s office, William Earl Rager of Salem Township was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Route 119 when the crash occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Rager failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway near 2893 Route 119, Salem Township. The motorcycle exited the roadway and struck a drainage culvert and utility guide wire before coming to final rest in a grassy area along Route 119.
Deputy Coroner Sean R. Hribal pronounced Rager dead at the scene at 10:50 p.m. due to blunt force injuries suffered in the single-vehicle collision.
The county coroner’s office said Rager was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks, according to the report.
State police at Kiski Valley also investigated the crash and will release additional details at their discretion, the coroner’s office said.
At press time, PSP Kiski Valley had not released any additional details.
