A Latrobe animal clinic will build a 10,000-square-foot veterinary hospital at one of the county’s industrial parks with the impending sale of a nearly 4-acre site, announced officials Thursday.
Acting as the county’s industrial development corporation, county commissioners unanimously approved the $122,150 deal with BGH Property LLC for a 3.86-acre lot in the Westmoreland Airpark in Unity Township to build the hospital for the Latrobe Animal Clinic, which will allow the clinic to double its staff of four full-time veterinarians and 14 support staffers in the next three to five years.
And that’s just the beginning, according to Ben Helman, the clinic’s chief of staff, who confirmed when it’s completed, the clinic will move to the new location.
“We are excited to have room to grow more and continue to expand to help accommodate the needs of Latrobe and the surrounding communities,” said Helman.
In addition, Helman said right now the project is still in the design phase.
According to the website, the Latrobe Animal Clinic offers a wide range of veterinary services for pets, including pet wellness and vaccination programs to prevent illnesses, animal medical services for diagnosing and treating health conditions, pet surgery including spay and neuter, and dental cleanings and treatment to avoid serious dental diseases.
In addition, the development agency also approved the $319,000 sale of a 6-acre lot in East Huntingdon to Roechling Industrial LP, a plastics manufacturer, to be a part of a 26,000-square-foot expansion of its current plant in Westmoreland Technology Park I. The company currently operates in a 34,000-square-foot building adjacent to the lot just purchased last week.
Once construction is complete, all 14 parcels in the industrial park will be occupied, making it the sixth of Westmoreland County’s industrial parks to be filled to capacity.
In addition, the WCIDC also awarded a $5.58 million construction contract to A. Liberoni Inc. in Plum to build three pad-ready sites at the Westmoreland Distribution Park North in East Huntingdon. The project will be paid for partially through a $2 million Redevelopment Capital Assistance Grant, according to officials.
In other business, the commissioners approved the following items of note:
- 3 percent increase in the 2020 multi-year maintenance agreement with Lawn Pros for Mount Pleasant Glass Center, South Greensburg Commons, Industrial Park IV, Business & Research Park, Jeannette Industrial Park, Tech Park I and Industrial Park III due to price increases in fuel and materials;
- 5 percent increase in the 2020 multi-year maintenance agreement with Four Bros. LLC for I-70 Industrial Park, Westmoreland Airpark, Distribution Park North and Tech Park II due to price increases in fuel and materials;
- Contract for $418,000 to Piedmont Services LLC for Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland lot restoration for lots one and five in Sewickley Township for the removal and disposal of existing concrete structures and general site improvements.
