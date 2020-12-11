The St. Vincent College (SVC) Summer Theatre has canceled the 2021 season due to ongoing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“After careful deliberation and after exploring additional performance ideas, including virtual, we found it best to suspend our 2021 season,” said Greggory Brandt, producing artistic director. “We will always keep the health and safety of our patrons, actors, production team and community a top priority.”
The 2020 season was also suspended due to the pandemic.
However, Brandt said the theatre plans to return “stronger than ever” in 2022, with another memorable lineup of shows for its 52nd season.
Father Tom Devereux, O.S.B. founded the St. Vincent College Summer Theatre in 1969. The theatre has endured for over 45 years and has offered scores of college students the unique opportunity to work with theatre professionals in all aspects of the theater.
St. Vincent Summer Theatre is a professional theatre, sponsored by St. Vincent College, which employs members of the Actors’ Equity Association.
