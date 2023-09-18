Over the weekend, St. Vincent College hosted is annual Homecoming event, and it announced the 10 seniors voted for the 2023 Homecoming Court in addition to this year’s Homecoming Queen and King.
The court was recognized with an on-field ceremony during halftime of the St. Vincent vs. Allegheny College football game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Chuck Noll Field, prior to the announcement of the two students who have been voted as Homecoming Queen and King. The students elected to this year’s court were Sean Pavlic, Rachel Andreola, CJ Ciecierski, Olivia Persin, J’Shawn Taylor, Alyson Frank, Austin Slye, Maggie Edwards, Vincent Lombardi and Grace Luikart.
Edwards and Ciecierski were named queen and king, respectively. Additionally, the Bearcats beat the Gators 23-19.
Rachel Andreola, of Pittsburgh, is a mathematics major with a finance minor. She is the vice president of the Math Club, vice president of The Company, a member of the dance team, a mathematics tutor, a Fred Rogers Scholar and a member of the Pi Mu Epsilon Honor Society. After graduation, she is interested in attending graduate school for mathematics.
Vincent Lombardi, of Eighty Four, is studying psychology with minors in mathematics, physics and music. He is involved with Residence Life, Student Government, Campus Ministry and many other clubs and activities. He’s also a card-carrying member of the International Banana Club. After graduating, Vincent intends to pursue a career in clinical psychology.
Maggie Edwards, of North Huntingdon, is a senior business management major with minors in accounting and operational excellence. She is a member of the women’s lacrosse team, serving as a captain, and has spent her time at St. Vincent involved in the women in business, operational excellence, and outdoors clubs. In addition, Maggie is a part of the SAP Business One Program and Alpha Lambda Delta Honors Society on campus.
Sean Pavlic, of North Huntingdon, will be graduating with his Bachelor of Arts in biology in the spring. Sean has been a prefect for three years and has loved his experience in Residence Life. Sean is involved in chemistry club, environmental club, AV club, ping pong club, and Alpha Lamda Detla, and he enjoys participating in intramural sports. After graduation, Sean plans to obtain a career in pharmaceutical sales.
Alyson Frank, of Allison Park, is a mathematics major with secondary education minor. On campus, she is involved in the dance team, serving as captain; Student Government Association, as Academic Affairs committee chair; Educational Policies Committee; and various other organizations such as the mathematics and education honors societies, orientation committee and various work studies. Alyson would like to thank her peers for nominating her for this honor and her family and friends for their constant support.
Austin Slye, of Odenton, Maryland, son of Philip and Melissa Slye, is a business economics major. He is on the Bearcat football team, an economics tutor and a member of the Omicron Delta Epsilon Economics Honor Society for which he is the secretary of St. Vincent Alpha Tau Chapter. Upon graduation, Austin plans to continue right into a master’s program while being a grad assistant for football.
Grace Luikart, of West Newton, is a mathematics major with a minor in marketing. She is the president of the Math Club, a math tutor, a member of Pi Mu Epsilon Honor Society, a part of the Orientation Committee and participates in both The Players and The Company’s theatre productions. After graduation, she plans on furthering her education in mathematics.
J’Shawn Taylor, of Chicago, Illinois, is a psychology major with a minor in criminology. A student athlete on the baseball team, he is also an Opportunity program mentor, Big for the Orientation committee and a tutor for the psychology department. He had a brief stint on stage in The Company’s production of “Grease.” After college, he plans to further his education in psychology with a master’s in forensic psychology or become a clinical doctor of psychology.
Olivia Persin, of Greensburg, daughter of Mark and Kim Persin, is majoring in mathematics, computer science and data science with a minor in cybersecurity. She is President of Student Government Association, treasurer of the Women in STEM and Math Clubs, a member of the softball team, Pi Mu Epsilon Mathematics Honor Society, Alpha Lambda Delta National Academic Honor Society, Chi Alpha Sigma, Orientation Committee and Campus Ministry. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends, family and pets.
CJ Ciecierski, of Murrysville, son of Jim and Gwyn Ciecierski, is a biochemistry and engineering major who plans to attend Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine this summer. He is a four-year starter on the football team, vice-president of the Student Government Association and an Orientation committee member. In his free time, he enjoys hanging out with his friends, spending time with his siblings Elaina and John, and playing fetch with his dogs Bailey, Twix and Snickers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.