Sailors from the USS Somerset are visiting the region this weekend for the second straight year and will be visiting several locations in remembrance of the events that happened 9/11. Seventeen of these sailors are staying at the Ramada in Ligonier, and will be attending Friday evening’s football game at Weller Field as the Rams host the Golden Lions of Greensburg Salem.

David McCall, formerly an athletic director in Somerset, served as a caregiver to families of Flight 93 as they visited the area to grieve their loss. McCall said all should take the time to meet the sailors as they attend Friday’s game, and thank them for their service.

