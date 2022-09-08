Sailors from the USS Somerset are visiting the region this weekend for the second straight year and will be visiting several locations in remembrance of the events that happened 9/11. Seventeen of these sailors are staying at the Ramada in Ligonier, and will be attending Friday evening’s football game at Weller Field as the Rams host the Golden Lions of Greensburg Salem.
David McCall, formerly an athletic director in Somerset, served as a caregiver to families of Flight 93 as they visited the area to grieve their loss. McCall said all should take the time to meet the sailors as they attend Friday’s game, and thank them for their service.
“The value of meeting folks whom were first responders 21 years ago with those still serving our country today is something we should all be proud of,” said McCall. “These individuals have formed some great connections with many families of Flight 93 victims as well as folks whom were caregivers directly following that horrible incident in Somerset County. They have chosen the life of patriots, and we are proud to host them.”
McCall wrote the book “From Tragedy to Triumph” describing the impact of the crash of Flight 93 on the rural community in Somerset County. He is passionate and invested in the endeavors regarding the remembrance of 9/11 and those who are serving, or have served, our country.
The 25 sailors who will be staying in Ligonier plan to present the colors on Friday evening, if they can arrive early enough. Their arrival was planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday in Latrobe, but they were making arrangements to arrive earlier to present the colors at the game’s start time of 7 p.m. If that doesn’t work, the sailors will be recognized at halftime.
Lt. Edwin Handley, chaplain on USS Somerset, said all are home-ported on the USS Somerset, in Naval Base San Diego. As for the residence of all of the sailors, they are as diverse as the world, according to Handley.
“We have people on our ship from almost every country of Africa and almost every country in the South Pacific, we have an extremely diverse ship’s company,” said Handley. “The ship’s captain, Chris Brown, is from Jamaica. He is joined by a native of Guam, and many others from all over the world.”
Handley said he and others stayed in Ligonier last year and chose to stay in Ligonier again this year.
“Everyone who went on this trip last year all wanted to come back and stay in Ligonier instead of Somerset proper,” he explained. “We had some at the football game last year, and we appreciated the hospitality in Ligonier.”
Among the events for the sailors throughout the weekend are a dinner at Stoystown American Legion Saturday evening and breakfast Monday morning at the Summit Diner.
“Congress has set the amount of warships at 385 ships of all classes,” Handley said. “The USS Somerset on the West Coast has a closer connection with the citizens of western PA than any other ship on the fleet. The taxpayers in western PA should realize the really strong connection they have, and the sentiments they have, with the sailors of the USS Somerset on the West Coast. It’s really an awesome thing.”
