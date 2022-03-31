Coping with the untimely loss of a loved one can feel hopeless. But when Carmen Capozzi lost his son, Sage, to an accidental drug overdose in 2012 he found a way to create hope in the lives of people who struggled with the same thing that ultimately took his son’s life. He founded Sage’s Army.
On Wednesday, March 30, Sage’s Army held its 10th anniversary celebration since the founding of the non-profit organization at Westmoreland County Community College. The event featured several guest speakers to explain just what the organization has meant to them and the community. Those in attendance enjoyed live music by Kelly Jeanne, food, drinks, and a gift basket raffle. This celebration was just that; a celebration of how far Sage’s Army has came and everything it has overcome since its creation.
Sage’s Army was founded in 2012 by Capozzi, following his son’s death. Rich Jones, executive director of Sage’s Army, noted that the 10th anniversary is a “remarkable feat” during his address to those in attendance. Jones noted how many non-profit organizations struggle to reach this milestone.
“If you have any kind of perspective on non-profits...you know that most of them don’t make it,” Jones said. “The fact that Sage’s Army is still alive, kicking, and better than ever is phenomenal,” Jones added.
While that may be true now, that has not always been the case. In 2018, Sage’s Army fell on hard times and did not receiving funding that is paramount for the success of non-profit organizations. It came to the point where those involved considered pulling the plug on Sage’s Army.
“It was overwhelming,” Jones stated, “When you do this work... you get to know people and they pass away...somebody is here today and they’re gone tomorrow; it’s too much for one person to take.” However, in true Sage’s Army fashion, tragedy turned into triumph once more.
“Fortunately, (Capozzi) had some good people around him that were able to help (improve funding).. and Sage’s Army was able to receive a grant from the state of Pennsylvania to become what is called a Recovery Community Organization (RCO),” explained Jones.
Today, Sage’s Army helps numerous people every day who struggle with addiction in ways that other RCO’s don’t. Jones noted that “multiple pathways recovery” is what truly has made the difference at Sage’s Army, meaning the organization understands that there is not a one-size-fits-all plan for everyone who struggles with addiction. “What works for one person, might not work for the next,” Jones explained. It is this more inclusive approach that has helped Sage’s Army get to where it is today.
Fighting back tears at times, Capozzi delivered a heartfelt address to those in attendance about everything that has come of Sage’s Army. “Sage’s Army is bigger, much bigger than just an RCO,” Capozzi said, “the people involved are about passion.”
Capozzi takes pride in knowing that Sage’s Army is helping make a difference in the fight against the opioid epidemic and the stigma that hangs over the heads of those who struggle with drug addiction and their families. When asked what about the organization he is most proud of his answer is very simple: “Being part of the solution,” Capozzi said.
Sage’s Army has gone on to help numerous people who struggle with drug addiction in it’s 10 years of existence. In October and November of 2021 alone, the organization was able to place 21 people in drug rehabilitation facilities and helped 99 total obtain recovery specialist services, according to the organization’s newsletter.
Though today Sage’s Army extends its hand to many different people in the community, they make it a point to never forget the reason for its founding- Sage. “Sage’s memory truly lives on in this organization,” Jones said.
