David Safin, associate professor of digital art and media in the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, was recently awarded a bronze Telly Award for his short film “Up on the Hill,” which he produced with his father, George J. Safin.

“The video allowed our passions to overlap,” said David. “He poured himself into (Five Town Park) for decades, and I was able to relate because that is how I feel about video production, something I’ve been involved with for decades.”

