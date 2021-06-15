To help improve the park experience for visitors, the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation made several safety enhancements to the Mammoth Park Giant Slide Complex in Mount Pleasant Township prior to its reopening on Tuesday, June 15.
Enhancements at the complex include:
- Additional rubber safety surfacing at the slide landing areas, cargo net and traverse course rock scramble;
- Installation of video surveillance cameras;
- Additional signage to further explain rules and regulations, and to highlight the amenities at the site;
- Cable barriers to identify traverse course rock scramble area;
- Additional steps and railings to viewing areas.
Visitors are strongly encouraged to review the facility rules posted on the Westmoreland County Parks website prior to visiting; rules will also be posted at the site. Park hours are 9 a.m. to dusk daily.
Mammoth Park is accessible via both Route 981 and Route 982.
For more information, call Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
