The board of directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including western Pennsylvania, eastern Pennsylvania, northeast Ohio, central Ohio, and upstate New York, declared a $0.28-per-share cash dividend at its regular meeting held July 27.
This is an increase of 3.7% compared to a common stock dividend of $0.27 per share declared in the same period in the prior year.
The annualized yield using the July 27 closing price of $22.93 is 4.9%. The dividend is payable Aug. 27 to shareholders of record on Aug. 13.
