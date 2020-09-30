It’s a good thing that Ligonier Borough officials have been conducting meetings remotely over Zoom, given the unexpected destruction at Ligonier Town Hall by a runaway garbage truck early Monday.
Shortly after 1 a.m., a McInchok Sanitation truck smashed into the brick barrier wall along Bank Alley, the domino effect of which left a gaping hole in council chambers at town hall on East Main Street.
The dump truck’s emergency brake failed while two McInchok employees were emptying trash from nearby restaurants, according to the Ligonier Valley Police Department complaint report. The vehicle was parked in the thruway between East Church Street and Bank Alley.
The truck coasted downhill, hit four parking meters, and veered into town hall. Its nose toppled the brick perimeter and penetrated the Town Hall wall – all three layers of brick, inner block, and one-inch-thick plaster.
The vehicle came to rest about three or four feet inside council chambers, its bumper where Ligonier Borough Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas and Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger sit during council meetings, Berger told the Bulletin on Tuesday.
Photos of the crash site show that the rubble knocked the pair’s shared desk halfway across the room.
“I went down and looked at it. The amount of damage is unbelievable,” Bellas said when reached by phone.
The incident report states that video from a town hall security camera matched driver Willie Lee’s account of the accident. Berger said the police department was awaiting a report from the Pennsylvania State Police following its inspection of the garbage truck.
Despite the damage, Ligonier Borough was extremely lucky in many respects, according to Bellas.
The garbage truck collided with town hall head-first; if it had drifted backwards instead, it could have also taken out the building’s second floor, as the rear compactor is taller than the front cab, Bellas said.
The vehicle also avoided striking the building’s support pillars, as well as a nearby electrical pole that powers town hall and all the businesses around the northeast quadrant of the Diamond.
More importantly, the truck did not hit anyone.
“I’m glad nobody was hurt. If we’d have been there, it would have probably been pretty bad,” Bellas said.
“I’ve always said I’d rather be lucky than good. And boy, we were lucky,” the mayor added.
Streets supervisor Ron Ross said the borough has already been in touch with its insurance carrier and a construction company that will make permanent repairs.
By Monday morning, Ligonier Borough’s public works crew had shored the wall and patched the approximately 10-by-10-foot hole, also cleaning up some of the debris inside the meeting room.
“Other than a mess in the chambers and outside, everything is functioning in town hall as it should,” borough secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw told the Bulletin via email.
