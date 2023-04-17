Last December, a volunteer with Laurel Faith in Action (LFIA) initiated emergency intervention when she realized that something wasn’t right when she called a 94-year-old recipient of the agency’s telephone assurance outreach.
“This beautiful lady was in desperate need of medical attention, which she received because of the alert sounded by the caring volunteer,” said Executive Director Amy L. McLendon.
Keeping in touch is just one of the services offered by LFIA to recipients in Latrobe, Unity Township, Derry Borough, Derry Township, Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township. Since the nonprofit was founded in 2002, a growing number of volunteers and committed community leaders have enabled them to provide assistance to the elderly.
“The need for our services continues to grow and our recipients rely on us to be there to help them,” McLendon said. “And we rely on the community because we are funded completely by donations.”
Their annual community celebration and fundraiser is a major source of support. This year, it will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 4 at the Fred Rogers Center at St. Vincent College in Unity Township. April 26 is the deadline for the RSVP registration.
This year’s Run for the Roses theme will celebrate the traditions of the Kentucky Derby, complete with a southern buffet. Guests are invited to dress for the occasion with bowler-style derby hats for men and the women’s traditional hats called fascinators. There will be games and auctions, too.
Entertainment will be provided by Victory Brinker of Unity Township, who was the first Group Golden Buzzer winner and a finalist on “America’s Got Talent.” She also holds the Guinness World Record as the youngest opera singer.
“Laurel Faith in Action addresses the issues of isolation, loneliness and meeting basic needs of our local recipients, enabling many to remain in their home,” said Taylor Ramezan, who serves as marketing director. “Our program also preserves and encourages the valuable exchange of knowledge, learning and friendship between young and old for the good of all generations.”
Recipients are at least 60 years old and are eligible to receive two hours of service each week. That can include phone contacts, friendly visits, grocery shopping, transportation and escorted rides.
“One recipient relies on us to get her to doctor appointments for sight saving injections,” McLendon said. “You wouldn’t believe the tears of relief when a volunteer delivers much needed groceries to a recipient whose cupboards were bare and now they know that they will have food to eat.”
Last year, 204 volunteers served 329 recipients, logging in 12,321 hours providing 4,704 services.
There were needs for handyman projects, technical assistance with computers and phones, and helping with correspondence. Youth groups frequently rake leaves and shovel snow, and LFIA helps with correspondence and referral assistance. Other programs include Adopt a Grandparent, student services outreach and company service projects. The Advent Angels group meets year round to sew, knit and crochet Christmas gifts.
“They make sure that each one of our recipients has a handmade gift,” Ramezan said. “In the past, they’ve made lap blankets and neck pillows. We also have people, usually children and families, who will design the gift bags and made Christmas cards. Then we have people who deliver the gift bags and stop and visit with them. A lot of the people we serve don’t have families, and if they hadn’t received a gift from us, they would have had nothing.”
The Advent Angels program, she added, takes team work and has a huge impact. There are usually more gifts than LFIA needs, so there’s enough to take to local nursing and personal care homes.
“There are no age requirements for volunteering,” Ramezan said. “We have kids as young as 5 who color cards and make activity packets. We have recipients – some in their 90s – who come to volunteer because they have benefited so much from the programs. One thing about our organization is that we truly serve as a way to get generations connected. I think that’s so important for every generation.”
Business groups and employees sign up for certain projects, and so do school and college students and organizations. It’s a good way to introduce young people to service.
“Through volunteering in the community, students will make a connection, see what a change they are making and how they are impacting someone’s life,” said Jody March, director of global and community engagement at St. Vincent College. “We hope the students will find it in their hearts to continue volunteering post-college and throughout their lives.”
LFIA expands its visibility with speakers who reach out to other organizations and arranging activities like crafts and bingos to let people know what they do.
The annual fundraiser brings support in the way of interest and donations. Reservations for this year’s event range from $50 for one ticket, to $2,500 for eight tickets in the Millionaire’s Row that includes special recognition. There are a number of additional levels in between, like two tickets for $250 to be a Derby Darling, and $100 for an Honorable Mention sponsorship.
For information about registration, services and volunteering, call 724-539-4357, send an email to faithinaction@msn.com or visit laurelfia.org.
