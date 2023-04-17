Last December, a volunteer with Laurel Faith in Action (LFIA) initiated emergency intervention when she realized that something wasn’t right when she called a 94-year-old recipient of the agency’s telephone assurance outreach.

“This beautiful lady was in desperate need of medical attention, which she received because of the alert sounded by the caring volunteer,” said Executive Director Amy L. McLendon.

