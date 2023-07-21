An army of volunteers gathered at a property recently remodeled by Heroes Never Alone on Route 711 outside of Ligonier, ready to carry out a mission: distribute a box of dry goods, frozen food, and fresh produce for each of the 80 local veterans scheduled for pickup as a part of the Heroes Never Alone Rucksack Rations event.

“We partnered with the Westmoreland Food Bank who brings food out and we call it our Rucksack Rations, others call it their military share program,” said Heroes Never Alone co-founder Shela Gornick, “It’s about providing food for our veterans as a thank you and we tell our veterans if you don’t need it, that’s fine, how about you take it and then you can pay it forward, with the money you’ve saved, how about you leave your waitress an extra tip or do something for somebody.”

