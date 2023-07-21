An army of volunteers gathered at a property recently remodeled by Heroes Never Alone on Route 711 outside of Ligonier, ready to carry out a mission: distribute a box of dry goods, frozen food, and fresh produce for each of the 80 local veterans scheduled for pickup as a part of the Heroes Never Alone Rucksack Rations event.
“We partnered with the Westmoreland Food Bank who brings food out and we call it our Rucksack Rations, others call it their military share program,” said Heroes Never Alone co-founder Shela Gornick, “It’s about providing food for our veterans as a thank you and we tell our veterans if you don’t need it, that’s fine, how about you take it and then you can pay it forward, with the money you’ve saved, how about you leave your waitress an extra tip or do something for somebody.”
Gornick co-founded the organization with her husband Andrew in 2021, after seeing a World War II veteran left to live in subpar conditions “I was irate at that.” Andrew told the Bulletin Wednesday while assisting with the food loading process, “I have a good life, basically everyone here has a good life and its because they stood and held the frontline for us, so I thought he deserved a better lifestyle for his golden age. We say it often you can complain about something or you can do something about it, and this is us doing something about it
But Rucksack Rations is only a small part of how the organization helps area veterans. Heroes Never Alone also has a budding service dog program, monthly men’s and women’s PTSD advancement groups, and at its core, their building program where they renovate or build homes from the ground up tailored to each particular veteran’s needs.
“Right now we remodeled everything we own so we have to build from the ground up or find something new to remodel. And you know just the buying process of a property could take months, a remodel takes another four months,” Andrew explained. “That’s a long time, how else can we help? These other four programs keep us busy, keep us helping the veterans while the building goes on behind the scenes.”
Currently, the organization is based on a property along Route 711 outside Ligonier in Cook Township, but with big goals, such as increasing the number of veterans served during Rucksack Rations and their frequency, they are ready to expand.
Any veterans interested in registering for a future Rucksack Rations event should reach out to Shela directly on her cellphone at 724-217-3636 or email Shela@Heroesneveralone.org. More information about the organization, nominating a veteran to receive a PTSD service dog, or attending the monthly PTSD advancement group can be found on the website Heroesneveralone.org.
There are a variety of roles available to volunteer for the organization including demolition, landscaping, construction, house maintenance, pond/Koi care just to name a few. Those interested in volunteering should reach out to the organization via its website. Donations to help serve their mission of serving veterans across southwestern Pennsylvania can also be made on their website. Their next fundraiser for the organization is their “Keep the Freedom Ringing” gun bash on Sunday, July 23, more information about the event can be found on their facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.