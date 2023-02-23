UNIONTOWN – Weekday single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of U.S. Route 30 at the intersection with Center Highway in North Huntingdon Township, according to PennDOT District 12 officials.

Additionally, weekday single-lane restrictions will occur on westbound Route 30 between Frye Farm Road and Lewis Road in Unity Township. These restrictions were scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 20, in effect between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

