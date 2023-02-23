UNIONTOWN – Weekday single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of U.S. Route 30 at the intersection with Center Highway in North Huntingdon Township, according to PennDOT District 12 officials.
Additionally, weekday single-lane restrictions will occur on westbound Route 30 between Frye Farm Road and Lewis Road in Unity Township. These restrictions were scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 20, in effect between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
After the work is completed, short-term single-lane restrictions will continue in various locations on Route 30 in Irwin and Greensburg, and Route 22 in New Alexandria and Salem Township through the end of April, weather and operational dependent.
The single-lane restrictions will be in place to allow for the retrofitting of existing advanced overhead signal ahead flashing warning beacons to advance overhead red signal ahead warning signs and installation of new overhead red signal ahead warning signs and other miscellaneous construction.
Motorists should slow down and use caution while approaching the intersection. Pay attention to flaggers and expect delays.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
