PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of a closure on state Route 982 in Unity Township.
The closure will be located between Lycippus and Weltytown. The closure will begin Wednesday, June 8, and is anticipated to reopen mid-July, weather permitting.
The closure will allow crews to replace a large cross pipe. A posted detour will be in place utilizing Route 130 to Route 981 to Route 2021 (Kecksburg Road).
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
